House scores 16 to carry New Mexico past Norfolk St. 68-54

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jaelen House had 16 points and six assists as New Mexico beat Norfolk State 68-54 on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for New Mexico (7-6). Emmanuel Kuac added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (9-4). Dana Tate Jr. added 13 points. Kris Bankston had eight rebounds.

