Honor scores 19 as Clemson beats Temple 75-48

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Tigers (4-0) earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday.

Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Ian Schieffelin opened it with a 3-pointer, Hunter Tyson closed with a 3 and David Collins scored the four points in the middle.

Collins and Honor scored the first two buckets of the second half in less than two minutes. Later Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead.

Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. PJ Hall scored 13 points and Tyson 10.

Tai Strickland scored 16 points and Damian Dunn 13 for the Owls (1-2), who will play Boise State on Friday.

Temple only went 4 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 36% overall.

Clemson won the 2008 Charleston Classic and to get there, the Tigers would have to beat the Bonnies, which would be their 100th against a ranked team.

