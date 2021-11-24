Grant Sherfield scores 19 as Nevada hammers Washington

Grant Sherfield scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Nevada defeated Washington 81-62 Wednesday in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 for the Wolf Pack (3-4), with Warren Washington and Will Baker also reaching double figures in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Washington and Baker each grabbed nine rebounds and Sherfield added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Terrell Brown Jr. led the Huskies (4-3) with 19 points, the only Washington player to score more than nine. Brown added five rebounds and four assists.

The Wolf Pack lost their tournament opener 102-75 to South Dakota State on Monday before transfer AJ Bramah, who averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds at Robert Morris last season, was dismissed “due to conduct detrimental to the team.”

Nevada responded with an 88-69 victory against George Mason on Tuesday as Sherfield scored 31 points and then continued the trend on the final day of the event.

Sherfield had just four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field in the first half against the Huskies, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, before heating up after the intermission. He finished 8 of 16 from the field.

Nevada led 51-49 with 11 minutes remaining before putting together a 10-0 run to pull away. Sherfield started the streak with a free throw and capped it with an 18-foot jumper to make it 61-49 with 8:21 left.

The Wolf Pack led 29-27 after a back-and-forth first half, with Cambridge and Baker both scoring 10 points.

Nevada took a 15-7 lead with 11:02 left before the intermission before the Huskies went on a 13-1 run to take a 20-16 advantage.

Washington’s last lead was 45-44 with 13:10 remaining.

The Huskies were limited to 37.3 percent shooting (22 of 59) while the Wolf Pack made 45.3 percent of their attempts (24 of 53). Nevada outrebounded Washington 44-25.

The Huskies defeated George Mason 77-74 and South Dakota State 87-76 earlier in the tourney.

–Field Level Media