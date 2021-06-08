Gonzaga promotes Chris Standiford to replace Mike Roth as AD

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Gonzaga promoted Chris Standiford to director of athletics on Tuesday following the announcement that Mike Roth is retiring at the end of August after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs’ sports programs.

Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics, the school said in a statement. Roth announced Monday that he would retire.

”Words cannot convey my gratitude and the admiration I have for Mike Roth,” Standiford said. ”As a mentor for over 30 years, he has shown grace, patience and trust.”

Standiford was hired at Gonzaga in 1993. Currently, he’s responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department. The Spokane native also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.

”I am looking forward to partnering with Chris as we move forward into this next era of GU Athletics,” men’s basketball coach Mark Few said. ”Chris has been here and been a big part of this great run over the last 22 years. He has a great understanding of what works and what we need to do to continue to move the athletic department forward.”

Roth, 64, has spent a total of 34 years at the private Jesuit university in Spokane. He was named acting athletic director in 1997 and was given the job permanently the next year.

During Roth’s tenure, the Zags made 73 appearances in NCAA tournaments or championships across all sports. The men’s basketball team has reached the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and twice played in the national title game, including this year, when the Zags lost to Baylor.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25