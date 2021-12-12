Earlington lifts San Diego over Cal Lutheran 84-55

SAN DIEGO (AP)Marcellus Earlington had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Cal Lutheran 84-55 on Saturday night.

Wayne McKinney II had 17 points for San Diego (6-5). TJ Berger added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Monroe had 11 points.

Jacob Alonzo had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Kingsmen. Ryan Grande added 10 points.

