Clarke, Watson lift Sacred Heart past Lafayette 74-67

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Aaron Clarke scored 19 points as Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 74-67 on Thursday night.

Alex Watson added 17 points for the Pioneers, while Tyler Thomas chipped in 15. Bryce Johnson had 12 points for Sacred Heart (3-5).

Neal Quinn had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (2-5). Leo O’Boyle added 15 points. Tyrone Perry had 11 points.

