Choh scores 26 to lead Brown past UMass Lowell 73-63

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Tamenang Choh, playing in front of his hometown crowd, had a career-high 26 points as Brown topped UMass Lowell 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Choh shot 14 for 16 from the line. He added seven rebounds and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 15 points for Brown (6-4). David Mitchell added 14 points. Jaylan Gainey had three blocks.

The Bears forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Ayinde Hikim had 17 points for the River Hawks (5-3). John Hall added 14 points and eight rebounds. Everette Hammond had 12 points.

Allin Blunt, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest led the River Hawks, was held to three points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com