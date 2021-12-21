Chandler lifts South Alabama over SIU-Edwardsville 84-69

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Jay Jay Chandler had 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh consecutive home game, topping Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 84-69 on Tuesday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 19 points and six assists for South Alabama (10-3). Javon Franklin added 14 points and nine rebounds. Alex Anderson had 13 points and three blocks.

Shamar Wright had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (6-7). Ray’Sean Taylor added 12 points. Lamar Wright had 11 points.

