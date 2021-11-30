Campbell beats Lancaster Bible College 83-39

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Jesus Carralero posted 14 points and six assists as Campbell easily beat Lancaster Bible College 83-39 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Clemons had 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell (6-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Messiah Thompson added 12 points. Laurynas Vaistaras had 10 points.

Jordan Shewbridge had 13 points for the Chargers. Grant Sareyka added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

