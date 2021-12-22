Bouyea carries San Francisco over Southern Illinois 64-52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Southern Illinois 64-52 on Wednesday.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (12-1).

Ben Coupet Jr. had 12 points for the Salukis (7-5). J.D. Muila added 11 points and Lance Jones had 10 points.

