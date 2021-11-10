Beckton Jr. carries American past Marist 77-73 in OT

NCAA Men
WASHINGTON (AP)Stacy Beckton Jr. had 18 points as American narrowly defeated Marist 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Josh Alexander had 14 points for American. Colin Smalls added 12 points. Elijah Stephens had six assists.

Raheim Sullivan scored a career-high 23 points for the Red Foxes. Jordan Jones added 14 points and three blocks. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.

