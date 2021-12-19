Adamu hits baseline winner as Montana St. edges Portland

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Amin Adamu made a buzzer-beating 15-footer and Tyler Patterson came off the bench to score 14 points, leading Montana State to a 61-59 win over Portland on Sunday.

With his back to the basket, Adamu took an entry pass from Abdul Mohamed, faced up along the baseline and buried the winning shot.

Xavier Bishop had 13 points and six rebounds for Montana State (8-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jubrile Belo added 11 points and seven rebounds. Adamu had 10 points.

Chris Austin had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots (8-6). Tyler Robertson added 16 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Montana State defeated Portland 69-66 on Nov. 26.

Montana State trailed 26-16 at halftime but quickly tied it in the second half, opening the period with a 16-6 run.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com