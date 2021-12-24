2 more games postponed for No. 5 UCLA amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP)No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused.

Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

Arizona did have a previous postponement rescheduled and now will host Washington on Jan. 3. The Wildcats were scheduled face the Huskies on Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 opener for both schools, but that game was called off due to COVID-19 issues with the Huskies.

Elsewhere, Maryland announced that its Dec. 28 game against in-state opponent Loyola has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terrapins are looking for a replacement opponent.

