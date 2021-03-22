Skip to content
NCAA Men
Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16
Again, Syracuse makes Sweet 16 as double-digit seed
The Latest: Players seek fairness meeting with NCAA’s Emmert
Freshman Kessler announces plan to transfer from Tar Heels
Big upset day in NCAAs: Has the mid-major revolution begun?
Man who died in BASE jump identified
Man dies after jumping from Panama City Beach hotel with parachute
UPDATE: Three arrested in Saturday’s Panama City Beach shooting
Retracing the Lynn Haven corruption investigation
Mary Esther man charged in road rage shooting case
Phoenix Construction owner James Finch indicted alongside former Lynn Haven officials
Manta ray goes viral after photobombing surfers in Florida
Georgia man arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior
Contractor charged with fraud
WATCH: Don’t celebrate too early; local reporter’s basketball shot goes viral
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works
WATCH: Damage from possible tornado in Houston County
Students defrauded by their colleges could see loans fully canceled
Alabama woman miraculously survives severe storm clinging onto tree
How feeding cows seaweed could affect climate change
FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects
