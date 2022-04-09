PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New North Bay Haven football coach John Pate met with parents and football players Saturday afternoon.

Pate comes to Bay County from Jacksonville. He previously coached at Hilliard. In his last 25 games, Pate has a 21-4 record and three straight playoff appearances. He was named the district five Class A Coach of the Year for three consecutive years.

“My goal is to come in here and we’ll take one step at a time,” Pate said. “And put our self in schemes that we can maximize the ability of our players. And then hopefully we’ll work hard enough to get a little bit of luck and things will roll our way.”