ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Daniel Deaver had 19 points in Navy’s 65-53 win over Loyola Maryland on Saturday night.

Deaver had eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (17-11, 10-6 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Christian Jones was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Midshipmen.

Kenny Jones finished with 15 points for the Greyhounds (10-19, 5-11). Alonso Faure added 13 points for Loyola. In addition, Golden Dike had 11 points and nine rebounds.

A 17-2 run in the second half turned a four-point defecit into an 11-point lead for Navy. —

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.