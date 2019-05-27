Nationwide beach volleyball tournament makes a stop in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. On Saturday a Nationwide beach volleyball tournament made a stop in Panama City Beach.

Several local athletes competed in the Junior Gulf Coast Championships at Pier Park.

“It’s just a great experience to come out and do stuff and it’s just fun,” said volleyball player, Hannah Herick.

Just as Elite Volleyball Playing hope competitors came out to play in the tournament and spread the word about beach volleyball.

“How much love we have for this sport, just build up morale,” said Tournament Director, Camille Aperantos.

Some of the athletes competitng play indoor or Emerald Coast Volleyball Club.

Their coaches were there to support them and said this tournament was great exposure as the volleyball community looks to expand in Bay County.

“I feel like it’s starting to be more up and coming… a couple local schoolare are starting to pick it up and I think that’s fantastic,” said ECVC Coach, Shawna Cabatu.