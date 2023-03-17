Bruce Arena alerted his New England Revolution players they must be a “lot sharper” to hit back from their first defeat of the season when they face a stingy Nashville side on Saturday.

The Revs were thumped 4-0 by reigning champions Los Angeles FC last time out, bringing their undefeated start to an end after having won their opening two matches.

Arena knows his men must put in a much better display against a Nashville team yet to concede a goal in its three matches in this campaign.

“This weekend is going to be a difficult game because we’re playing a team that hasn’t given up a goal yet,” Arena said. “It’s going to be challenging. We’ve got to be a lot sharper on Saturday.

“They just do a great job defensively and they’ll come onto our field and be pleased to walk away with a point, so they’ll make it real difficult. They have eight guys behind the ball.”

Nashville head coach Gary Smith is delighted with his team’s undefeated start, with two wins and a draw leaving it joint-top of the Eastern Conference.

He feels the hard work put in prior to the season is paying off.

“As you can imagine the group has been in a very buoyant place,” he told reporters. “I think the guys feel as though some of the work and connections that have been worked out so intensely in preseason are starting to come out in the group.

“We’re very pleased where we’re at, but there’s still plenty of hard work and a tough game this weekend to look towards.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England – Carles Gil

The former Aston Villa man has created more chances (five) than any other Revs player so far this season and will look to be his team’s key attacking instigator to get his side back on track against Nashville.

Nashville – Jacob Shaffelburg

The 23-year-old forward leads his team with two goals this season and has impressed after joining permanently following a spell on loan last campaign. He will be hoping to continue his fine start with another goal here.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Both of these teams have enjoyed strong starts, with Saturday’s game offering Nashville the chance to become just the third team in MLS history to hold opponents scoreless in its first four matches of the season.

– Meanwhile, a Revs win would give them nine points and their second-best start to a season in club history after the 2005 campaign.

– However, three of the four previous meetings between the teams have ended in draws while both of the previous matches hosted by New England ended scoreless. The teams look to be evenly matched, so a draw is very much on the cards.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

New England: 39.2 percent

Nashville: 31.4 percent

Draw: 29.4 percent