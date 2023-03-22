ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel said Wednesday he will miss the start of his 29th season as the lead voice on Texas Rangers radio broadcasts while getting treatment for some mental health issues.

“As many of you know, for years I have been an advocate for those with mental health issues. I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love,” Nadel said in a statement released by the team. “So, I regret to say I will not be in the broadcast booth when the season starts.”

The 71-year-old Nadel said he was receiving treatment as he goes through the healing process and encouraged others with similar issues to reach out for help.

There was no timetable given for his return.

Nadel has been part of Rangers broadcasts for 44 years. He called games on television and radio from 1979-81 before teaming up with Mark Holtz on radio in 1982. Except for doing television during the 1984 season, Nadel has been on the radio since, and became the main play-by-play voice in 1995 after Holtz moved to the TV booth.

Only two current MLB broadcasters have been with their teams longer. Denny Matthews has been a part of Kansas City Royals broadcasts since the team’s inception in 1969, and Bob Uecker has been with the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971.

Nadel in 2014 received the Ford C. Frick Award presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. He is also in the team’s hall of fame.

Nadel said he was “tremendously grateful” to his radio partners Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler, who will handle broadcasts like they do when Nadel gets days off during the season. Nadel said Rangers management has been wonderful to him.

“I thank them for their concern, kindness and understanding,” he said. “Rangers fans have always given me tremendous support, and I ask for their continued support at this time and in the future.”

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports