WASHINGTON (AP)Elena Delle Donne scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Washington Mystics used a big third quarter to beat the Las Vegas Aces 89-76 on Tuesday night.

Washington trailed by 13 points at halftime before outscoring the Aces 24-7 in the third for a 60-56 lead. The Mystics extended their advantage to 74-60 midway through the fourth.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points and eight rebounds for Washington (3-0). Katie Benzan scored 12 points and Tianna Hawkins had 10. Natasha Cloud did not play due to health and safety protocols.

Jackie Young scored 19 points and Kelsey Plum added 18 for Las Vegas (2-1). Dearica Hamby added 14 points with eight rebounds, and A’ja Wilson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Young and Plum each scored 14 points in the first half, and Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds to help the Aces build a 49-36 lead. Las Vegas shot 57.6% from the field in the first half while holding the Mystics to 39.5%. Wilson secured a double-double in the third quarter.

FEVER 82, LYNX 76

INDIANPOLIS (AP) – Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Lynx to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free-throw line to extend Indiana’s lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field with no turnovers in 21 minutes.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points and Destanni Henderson had eight points and five assists for Indiana (1-2). Mitchell made four of Indiana’s nine 3-pointers and Victoria Vivians added three.

Indiana fell behind 21-12 in the first quarter, but responded with a 36-18 second quarter. The 36 points rank third in Indiana history for scoring in a quarter.

Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota (0-3). Rachel Banham added 14 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

—

