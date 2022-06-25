LAS VEGAS (AP)Alysha Clark scored 20 points, Elena Delle Donne added 19 and Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime to help the Washington Mystics hold on for an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night.

Clark hit four 3-pointers for Washington (12-9), adding eight rebounds and four steals. Delle Donne, who had 15 of her points after halftime, blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

Cloud scored 16 with 10 assists. Ariel Atkins totaled 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young both scored 20 to pace Las Vegas (13-4), which had consecutive losses for the first time this season.

MERCURY 83, WINGS 72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 18 and Phoenix beat the Wings in the Mercury’s first game without Tina Charles.

The Mercury announced earlier Saturday that they have parted ways with Charles after just 18 games.

Charles, the 2021 scoring champion, signed a one-year deal with Phoenix in February. The Mercury have played the whole season without All-Star center Brittney Griner, who is being detained in Russia on drug charges.

Diamond DeShields came off the bench to post 16 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (7-12).

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-10) with 25 points

SPARKS 85, STORM 77

SEATTLE (AP) – Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures and the Sparks clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Storm.

Ogwumike hit 12 of 18 shots from the floor for Los Angeles (7-10).

Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points for the Sparks, who outscored Seattle 17-9 in the final period. Brittney Sykes finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kristi Toliver scored 11.

Breanna Stewart had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to pace Seattle (11-7). Ezi Magbegor scored 16 and blocked three shots before fouling out. Gabby Williams scored 11.