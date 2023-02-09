CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Isaac Mushila finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to power Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 91-68 romp over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Trey Tennyson added 18 points for the Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland Conference). Ross Williams sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Maks Klanjscek finished with 30 points and seven rebounds to pace the Huskies (7-18, 4-8). Andrew King added 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas A&M-CC hosts Lamar, while Houston Christian visits Incarnate Word.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.