NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the streaking New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Thursday night for their 14th straight home win.

The Yankees have their longest home winning string since taking 15 in a row at the original Yankee Stadium on Aug. 16-Sept. 26, 1961, when Roger Maris was chasing Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record.

Rizzo’s 16th homer gave the Yankees their seventh straight win overall and eighth series sweep this year. New York became the sixth team since 1930 and the first since the 2001 Seattle Mariners to win at least 47 of its first 63 games.

Rizzo gave New York its eighth walk-off win of the season when he lifted a 2-1 sinker against Shawn Armstrong (0-1) into the right-center seats. Rizzo also hit a tying single in the sixth after the Yankees were no-hit into the fifth.

Francisco Mejia homered for Tampa Bay. Michael King (4-1) worked the ninth for New York.

PADRES 6, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched seven effective innings in his third straight win, and San Diego handed Chicago its 10th straight loss.

Musgrove (8-0) permitted two runs and five hits. He struck out a season-high nine and walked one.

San Diego improved to 7-2 in its last nine games with its first four-game series sweep of Chicago since Aug. 16-19, 2010, at Wrigley Field.

Matt Swarmer (1-2) gave up four runs on four hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Nomar Mazara and Jurickson Profar homered for San Diego, and Taylor Rogers earned his 20th save in 23 chances.

METS 5, BREWERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Mark Canha hit a two-run homer and New York threw out threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to preserve a comeback win over scuffling Milwaukee.

J.D. Davis led off the eighth with a single against Brent Suter (1-1) and dashed to third when first baseman Rowdy Tellez fielded Luis Guillorme’s grounder and made a wild throw into left field trying to get a force at second.

One out later, pinch-runner Starling Marte scored the go-ahead run from third on Nick Plummer’s RBI groundout.

Drew Smith (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth.

Pete Alonso nailed Hunter Renfroe on a relay throw in the ninth. Edwin Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich for his 13th save.

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Mike Trout accounted for all of Los Angeles’ offense with his 48th and 49th career home runs against Seattle and Shohei Ohtani tossed six innings of three-hit ball and Los Angeles beat the Mariners.

Trout’s first homer came off Seattle starter George Kirby in the third inning. His second came in the seventh against reliever Sergio Romo. Both times, Seattle had two outs in the inning but each time Taylor Ward singled to bring Trout to the plate. It was Trout’s seventh multi-homer game against Seattle.

A night after breaking up Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid with a triple in the ninth inning, Ohtani (5-4) allowed a pair of singles to Eugenio Suarez and a base hit to Adam Frazier but otherwise stymied Seattle’s slumping offense. He struck out six. Raisel Igelsias pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Seattle snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings on J.P. Crawford’s RBI double in the eighth.

Kirby (1-2) scattered six hits over six innings with six strikeouts.

PHILLIES 10, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Zack Wheeler won his third consecutive start, and Philadelphia routed Washington in the opener of a five-game series.

Philadelphia, which scored seven runs in the third inning against Patrick Corbin (3-9), has won 12 of its last 14 and improved to 11-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

The last-place Nationals have lost five in a row and eight of their last 10.

Wheeler (6-3) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings while striking out three. The right-hander improved to 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts this month.

GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) – Jose Ramirez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit, and Cleveland matched a season high with its fourth win in a row.

Ramirez hit an opposite-field grounder that hugged the third-base line against an exaggerated shift in the first inning. He is the first major leaguer with extra-base hits in eight consecutive games since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2020.

Cleveland’s Amed Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single to cap a three-run third inning.

Triston McKenzie (4-5) gave up one run in six innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Brian Serven and Connor Joe each had a career-high four hits for Colorado, which has lost 10 of 14. Chad Kuhl (4-4) gave up two earned runs in five innings.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Cedric Mullins had three hits, and Baltimore pounded former Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Austin Hays hit his ninth home run, a solo shot off Matt Gage in the eighth, and Rougned Odor had two hits and two RBIs as Baltimore won for the fourth time in six games.

Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells (4-4) allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

Facing the team that drafted him for the first time, Gausman (5-6) allowed a season-worst seven runs, five earned, and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez homered for the second straight game, a solo shot off Wells in the fourth.

ATHLETICS 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) – Paul Blackburn pitched sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Athletics held off the Red Sox for just their second win in 15 games.

Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7.

J.D. Martinez had three singles and drove in a run for Boston. The Red Sox, who had won 11 of 13, left eight runners on in the first four innings and 13 overall.

Blackburn (6-2) gave up a run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, slightly increasing his road ERA from 0.91 to 1.00. Dany Jimenez got four outs for his 11th save.

Boston’s Rich Hill (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run triple with two out in the ninth inning and Texas beat Detroit.

Tigers closer Gregory Soto loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Duran hit a ball just inside first base and into the right-field corner. All three runners scored, giving Soto his second blown save of the season.

Dennis Santana (3-2) worked a scoreless eighth and Joe Barlow pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Beau Briske worked seven scoreless innings for Detroit. Texas starter Martin Perez allowed one run on eight hits in seven innings.

—

