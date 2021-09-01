Muñoz is latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19

Boston Red Sox’s Yairo Munoz celebrates after his single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 as the virus surge impacting the team remains unrelenting.

Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or have been identified as close contacts since Friday.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Wednesday.

Bloom said the majority of the players who’ve tested positive have been vaccinated.

Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 8-5 loss to the Rays because of a positive test. It was announced before the game that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive.

Red Sox left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list on Monday. Also, reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were identified as close contacts and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez tested positive.

Infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday.

The Red Sox began Wednesday with a one-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports