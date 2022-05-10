ST. LOUIS (AP)Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven strong innings, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

”This atmosphere, playing against good team like that, wins like this are fun,” Nevin said. ”I’m glad we came out with the `W.’ We’re playing well right now. The bats are starting to click. We’re feeding off each other, for sure.”

Mullins also added three singles and a stolen base in a 4-for-5 night and Anthony Santander had three hits, including a RBI double.

It was the Orioles’ first time playing at the new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.

”I talked to my dad (former player Phil Nevin) and he said this was one of his favorite places to play,” Nevin said. ”It was a game I was looking forward to.”

But the Cardinals were the ones to have a historic moment when Harrison Bader hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth – the first for St. Louis at the current Busch Stadium and first for the Cardinals at home since 1985. The ball hit the wall in center and caromed toward left field away Mullins. Bader raced around the bases behind Yadier Molina, who had doubled, and scored standing up without a throw.

Fernando Vina was the last Cardinal to hit an inside-the-park HR, Oct. 2, 2001, in Milwaukee. There’ve been two other inside-the-parkers in the current Busch Stadium by opposing teams. The last Cardinal to do it at home was Vince Coleman on May 21, 1985, at Busch Stadium II.

Bradish (1-1) pitched seven innings for his longest outing this season and his first career win.

He impressed his boss, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde, who said Bradish ”had a great slider tonight. He had a really good stuff against a great lineup. He showed some toughness.”

Bradish gave up four hits, including the homer to Bader. A double play in the first two innings helped him work around two singles. He was glad he was allowed to go back out in the seventh.

”It kind of showed they trusted me to go back out there … I was able to respond in a big way,” said Bradish, who added he was going to get the lineup card and a ball.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said Bradish’s breaking ball ”was pretty good. A lot of swings and misses.”

Dillon Tate later gave up a leadoff homer in the ninth to St. Louis rookie Brendan Donovan, the first HR of his career.

”I don’t really have words for it yet,” Donovan said. ”To see it get over the fence and do a trip around the bases at Busch is a pretty special moment for me.”

The Cardinals then got a single off Tate, followed by a wild pitch and a hit batter, which made Baltimore put in Felix Bautista. He got the final out for his first career save.

Mullins hit a one-out, two-run home run into the right field bullpen, scoring Chris Owings. It was his fifth home run and first two of his 14 RBIs to happen away from home.

Nevin gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead when he hit a one-out home run into the left field bullpen in the fourth. leading St. Louis to pull rookie pitcher Packy Naughton (0-1).

It was Naughton’s first start for the Cardinals and his second appearance. He gave up five hits, three earned runs and had two strikeouts.

”I’m not happy with it,” Naughton said. ”Below average. They capitalized on a couple of bad pitches. It is what it is. On to the next one.””

RARE BIRD BRAWL

The Orioles were the former crosstown-rival St. Louis Browns before moving in 1954. Baltimore’s last trip to St. Louis came in 2003, when Albert Pujols was a Silver Slugger-winning left fielder. The Orioles and Cardinals last met June 16-18, 2017, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

HAVE GLOVE, WILL PLAY

Donovan became the first player in the major leagues since at least 1900 to make each of his first four starts at a different infield position. He started at short Tuesday. He already has started a game at first, second and third base since he was recalled April 24.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list. … Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk.

Cardinals: Optioned SS Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis. The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 when he hit 30 homers. He is hitting .130. in 24 games this season, with one home run, seven RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 77 at-bats.

FAMOUS MOM

Rookie infielder Kramer Robertson was brought up from Memphis in the DeJong move. His mom’s name? Kim Mulkey, as in the LSU women’s basketball coach who also coached 21 seasons and three women’s national championships at Baylor. Mulkey was at the game and on the field for batting practice.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (left oblique strain) will soon ready to face live batters after throwing side sessions in Sarasota, Fla.

Cardinals: SS Edmundo Sosa (COVID-19) began a rehab assignment with Class AA Springfield on Tuesday. … RHP Adam Wainwright (COVID-19) is not likely to start Sunday night’s game against San Francisco, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.22 ERA) will be making his first career outing against St. Louis. He did not factor in the decision in his last start, a 5-3 Orioles victory over Minnesota. The Cardinals will put up RHP Miles Mikolas (2-1, 1.53), who went 5 2/3 innings giving up seven hits but just one run against the San Francisco Giants in a 7-1 win.

