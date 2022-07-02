MADRID (AP)Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde will spend a night under observation in the hospital after he and another cyclist were hit by a car on Saturday while training in southern Spain.

The Movistar team said that the 42-year-old Valverde did not ”have any fractures or serious injuries” after the incident in Murcia on Saturday. The other cyclist – who has not been named – was well, the team said.

Spanish media said that the driver of the car fled the scene.

Valverde is one of the top cyclists of his generation due to his ability to compete both in three-week grand tours and one-day classics. He has won the 2018 world road championship, the 2009 Spanish Vuelta and a slew of shorter races.

He has said that this season will be his last.

Valverde is not riding in the Tour de France which started on Friday. He plans to race in the Vuelta starting in August.

