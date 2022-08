Jean Mota scored in the 12th minute as Inter Miami CF defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Miami won for just the second time on the road this season (2-7-2) to move into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The top seven teams in each conference advance to the playoffs.

San Jose fell to 0-3-1 in its past four matches and sits in 13th place in the West.