LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley Dolphins beat Rickards in the 5A District 2 semifinals Tuesday night.

The Dolphins took all three sets over the Raiders, 25-5, 25-9 and 25-9.

Mosley moves on to the district championship game on Thursday. They will take on the Wakulla War Eagles who beat Arnold 3-0 in their semifinals game.