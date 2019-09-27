Mosley volleyball beats North Bay Haven in Thursday night matchup

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley Dolphins took down North Bay Haven 3-0 on Thursday.

“It kind of was always our goal to you know kind of peak and the right time and I think this kind of happened for us,” said Mosley head coach Michelle Mask.

The Dolphins will play Niceville on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are now on a two game losing streak after a dominate start to the season.

North Bay Haven will host Liberty County on Monday.

“Two weeks ago we were on top of the world and now we’re struggling and that’s something that’s the mental part of the game that we’re trying to fight through,” said North Bay Haven head coach Fred Corbin.