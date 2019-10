PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA boys golf district championship was held at Bay Point Monday.

Columbia came in first place. The team shot 321 on the Nicklaus Course.

Mosley ended up coming in second place. The Dolphins shot 325. They will advance to the regional state championship with Columbia and Suwannee.

Arnold’s Mitchell Campbell and Bay’s Mac Chapman and Hunter Dye will advance to regionals as individuals.