SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley Boys Basketball team picked up its second win over Bozeman 64-49 on the road Thursday night.

The Dolphins improved to 5-5 and will play in a Christmas tournament on Tuesday, December 27, their opponent is TBD.

The Bucks fell to 4-4 and will host Ponce De Leon on Friday, December 16.