Sports

Mosley falls to Dunedin in 6A State Semifinals

Falcons win 7-4 over Dolphins

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 09:03 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:03 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mosley baseball team fell to Dunedin in the 6A FHSAA State Semifinals Friday morning. 

The Falcons won 7-4 over the Dolphins. 

Clete Hartzog had one RBI and Mason Smith had two RBI. A wild pitch scored Drew Yeager at the end of the game.

The Dolphins end the season going 25-4 overall. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center