Mosley falls to Dunedin in 6A State Semifinals
Falcons win 7-4 over Dolphins
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mosley baseball team fell to Dunedin in the 6A FHSAA State Semifinals Friday morning.
The Falcons won 7-4 over the Dolphins.
Clete Hartzog had one RBI and Mason Smith had two RBI. A wild pitch scored Drew Yeager at the end of the game.
The Dolphins end the season going 25-4 overall.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI double off the…
-
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:
KD'S RETURN?
-
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell finished off his historic May with two…