Mosley falls to Dunedin in 6A State Semifinals

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mosley baseball team fell to Dunedin in the 6A FHSAA State Semifinals Friday morning.

The Falcons won 7-4 over the Dolphins.

Clete Hartzog had one RBI and Mason Smith had two RBI. A wild pitch scored Drew Yeager at the end of the game.

The Dolphins end the season going 25-4 overall.