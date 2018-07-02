Mosley boys basketball meshing with Memmen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Summer hoops are underway!

We brought you full coverage of the high school team tournament out at Gulf Coast earlier in the week. The tournament was a great chance for squads to get together and face some competition they'll see throughout the season. It was also a great opportunity for teams with new head coaches to bond in a real game setting - particularly for the Mosley Dolphins.

Head Coach Michael Memmen says he likes what he's seeing this summer.

"I'm excited about the group I have. Throughout the summer, we've been playing games, so this caps off our june. Right now, we're playing well. The guys are playing together, definitely playing hard. I really like the group I have. I really like coaching them. They're a bunch of fun-loving guys. They all play for each other. That's really all you can ask for in the summer," said Memmen.