Mosley beats Bay in rivalry matchup Thursday night
Dolphins win 14-1 over Tornadoes
LYNN HAVEN, FL. - The Mosley baseball team beat Bay in a rivalry matchup Thursday night.
The Dolphins won 14-1 over the Tornadoes.
Jaden Rudd with some impressive stats in the game. He had 5 RBIs and scored 2 runs. He also picked up a win on the mound too. He had 6 strikeouts and no errors.
Mosley moves to 3-0 on the season and is back in action Saturday against McGill-Toolen.
