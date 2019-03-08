Mosley beats Bay in rivalry matchup Thursday night

Sports

LYNN HAVEN, FL. - The Mosley baseball team beat Bay in a rivalry matchup Thursday night. 

The Dolphins won 14-1 over the Tornadoes. 

Jaden Rudd with some impressive stats in the game. He had 5 RBIs and scored 2 runs. He also picked up a win on the mound too. He had 6 strikeouts and no errors. 

Mosley moves to 3-0 on the season and is back in action Saturday against McGill-Toolen. 

