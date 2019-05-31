Mosley baseball seniors still get honored at graduation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Every high school senior dreams of walking across the stage at graduation and getting their diploma. For the Mosley baseball team, going to graduation wasn't an option.

The team is competing in Fort Myers in the 6A FHSAA State Semifinals on Friday.

Instead of graduating in Tommy Oliver Stadium with their classmates, they celebrated in a conference room in their hotel.

The seniors put on their caps and gowns and received their diploma over a live stream which was played on the Tommy Oliver jumbotron.

"We want these kids to be involved in their graduation no matter what," Mosley Athletic Director Josh Vandergrift said. "And you know at their 25-year reunion they are gonna go back and be the kids that graduated on the jumbotron which is awesome."

For the seniors on the team, they have only one thing on their minds and it wasn't graduating. They want a state title.

"I didn't really think much of graduation, it's just a diploma, so I'm going down to win a state championship and that's all I really care about," Mosley senior Brayden Gainey said.

The Dolphins play Dunedin Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.