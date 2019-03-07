Sports

Mosley baseball beats Wakulla in first district matchup of the season

Dolphins win 16-0 over War Eagles

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 10:55 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 10:55 PM EST

LYNN HAVEN, FL. - The Mosley baseball team won their first district matchup of the season against Wakulla Wednesday afternoon. 

The Dolphins beat the War Eagles 16-0. 

Gainey Brayden picked up a win on the mound with six strikeouts and allowing only four hits. 

Mason Smith had a monster game today with four RBIs and one run scored himself. 

Mosley is now 2-0 on the season and is undefeated in district play. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center