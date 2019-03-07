Mosley baseball beats Wakulla in first district matchup of the season
Dolphins win 16-0 over War Eagles
LYNN HAVEN, FL. - The Mosley baseball team won their first district matchup of the season against Wakulla Wednesday afternoon.
The Dolphins beat the War Eagles 16-0.
Gainey Brayden picked up a win on the mound with six strikeouts and allowing only four hits.
Mason Smith had a monster game today with four RBIs and one run scored himself.
Mosley is now 2-0 on the season and is undefeated in district play.
