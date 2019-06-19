Mosley alumnus Dalton Mask competing in 2019 Warrior Games

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Mosley alumnus Dalton Mask is heading to Tampa Bay this week to compete in the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

Mask will be competing this weekend in four events: rowing, golf, archery and shooting.

The Dolphins alumnus made the team back in March even though he had the flu the entire time he was at the tryouts in Texas.

Mask was diagnosed with an incurable brain about a year ago and has had two brain surgeries, six rounds of radiation and over a year of chemotherapy.

We wish him the best of luck as he represents Bay County down south!