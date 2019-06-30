Mosley alumnus takes bronze at Warrior Games

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Mosley alumnus Dalton Mask took home a bronze medal in sitting volleyball in the 2019 Defense Warrior Games Sunday.

He represented the Army team throughout the games in Tampa this month.

Mask’s mother is Mosley’s current volleyball coach.

Each athlete who competes has some upper-body, lower-body, or spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, visual impairment or serious illness.

Mask was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer in 2017.

He went through two brain surgeries, six rounds of radiation and over a year of chemotherapy.