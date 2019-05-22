Mosley Alumna wins National Championship with Florida Tech Girls Golf Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Mosley Alumna Marybeth McGuire just added a huge accomplishment to her athletic resume.

McGuire and the rest of the Florida Tech women’s golf team won the NCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday.

Even though McGuire wasn’t one of the top five girls who played in the championship game, she was right there on the green, cheering the rest of the team on.

“She was one of our individuals that if someone was injured or couldn’t play she was gonna have that opportunity to step in and be a part of it,” Florida Tech women’s golf head coach Chris Saltmarsh said. “She was a big part the entire way through, cheerleader whatever you want to say, her support, her enthusiasm, you know really kept the girls going even when it wasn’t great.”

This is an amazing accomplishment for the Dolphins alumni and the team because Florida Tech announced earlier this year they would be cutting the program after the season was over.

“I am heartbroken, it was one of the hardest goodbyes I ever had to do because those girls are my family now,” McGuire said. “We became incredibly close those 10 months I was at the school so yeah I’m pretty sad about leaving.”

McGuire is transferring to Embry-Riddle for the fall to play on their women’s golf team.

“I want to win a national championship as an Eagle, I’m so excited,” McGuire said.