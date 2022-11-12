BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday.

Morse also added three steals for the Dukes (3-0). Alonzo Sule scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Takal Molson was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Zid Powell added eight points and four steals for Buffalo. Kidtrell Blocker also recorded eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.