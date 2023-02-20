BALTIMORE (AP)Will Thomas had 24 points to lead Morgan State to an 89-76 victory over Howard on Monday night, snapping the Bison’s nine-game win streak.

Thomas also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (13-14, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lewis Djonkam totaled 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Burke made two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Shy Odom led the Bison (17-11, 9-2) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Hawkins added 16 points, four assists and two steals. Jelani Williams scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Morgan State hosts Delaware State and Howard visits North Carolina Central.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.