FARGO, N.D. (AP)Andrew Morgan had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Dakota State to a 76-55 win over Crown College on Sunday night.

Boden Skunberg scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Bison (1-4). Tajavis Miller shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, to finish with 16 points.

Seth Royston led the way for the Storm, who hail from Minnesota, with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jacob Van Dam and Carter Behne added 11 points apiece.

North Dakota State plays Friday against Northern Colorado, and Crown (MN) visits St. Thomas on Saturday.

