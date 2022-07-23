NEW YORK (AP)Sean Johnson delivered a three-save shutout while Maxi Moralez scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Saturday.

Moralez put NYCFC (12-4-5) ahead for good in the 12th minute with a left-footed shot from an extreme angle that beat goalkeeper Drake Callender.

NYCFC also got one goal from Heber.

NYCFC outshot Miami (7-10-4) 12-8, with five shots on goal to three for Miami.

Callender saved three of five shots for Miami.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC visiting Montreal while Miami hosts Cincinnati.

