MONROE, La. (AP)Isaiah Moore’s 31 points led South Alabama over UL Monroe 72-64 on Saturday night.

Moore added six rebounds for the Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Jones scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Judah Brown shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon led the way for the Warhawks (11-14, 7-5) with 23 points and four assists. UL Monroe also got 15 points and three steals from Tyreke Locure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.