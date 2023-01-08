FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP)Jalen Moore had 20 points and Rocket Watts hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 12.6 seconds lift to give Oakland a 75-73 victory over Wright State on Sunday.

Moore had five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 4-2 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Watts was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Raiders (9-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by AJ Braun, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Wright State also got 14 points and 15 rebounds from Brandon Noel. Amari Davis also recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Oakland hosts Robert Morris while Wright State visits Green Bay.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.