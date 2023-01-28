MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 23 points in South Alabama’s 77-60 victory against Troy on Saturday night.

Moore added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Jones scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Greg Parham recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Christyon Eugene led the way for the Trojans (13-10, 5-5) with 17 points and two steals. Aamer Muhammad added 10 points and two steals for Troy. Nelson Phillips also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.