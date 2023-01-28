MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 23 points in South Alabama’s 77-60 victory against Troy on Saturday night.

Moore added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Jones scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Greg Parham recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Christyon Eugene led the way for the Trojans (13-10, 5-5) with 17 points and two steals. Aamer Muhammad added 10 points and two steals for Troy. Nelson Phillips also had eight points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.