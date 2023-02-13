MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama cruised to a 77-53 victory over Hartford on Monday night.

Moore also had five assists for the Jaguars (13-14). Kevin Samuel scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Greg Parham scored 13 on 6-of-12 shooting.

Pano Pavlidis finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Hawks (5-21). Kurtis Henderson also finished with 12 points and Briggs McClain scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss, while Hartford hosts Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.