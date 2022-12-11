NEW YORK (AP)Khalid Moore scored 25 points as Fordham beat Cent. Conn. St. 90-77 on Sunday.

Moore shot 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Rams (11-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 8 from distance). Rostyslav Novitskyi finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points. It was the 10th straight win for the Rams.

Jay Rodgers finished with 23 points for the Blue Devils (1-10). Nigel Scantlebury added 14 points and three steals for Cent. Conn. St.. Kellen Amos also had 14 points.

Fordham was outscored by Cent. Conn. St. in the second half by a one-point margin, but Moore scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.