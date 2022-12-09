NEW YORK (AP)Khalid Moore scored 17 points and Fordham won its ninth straight with a 77-62 victory over Binghamton on Friday night.

Moore added eight rebounds and four steals for the Rams (10-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 15 points with five assists. Rostyslav Novitskyi added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacob Falko led the Bearcats (3-7) with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Tariq Balogun added 11 points and six rebounds, while Dan Petcash scored 11.

Fordham led 44-31 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.