CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Darius Brown II had 18 points and Montana State beat Eastern Washington 79-74 on Monday night.

Brown had five rebounds for the Bobcats (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Raequan Battle was 6 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Steele Venters finished with 23 points for the Eagles (22-9, 16-2). Angelo Allegri added 19 points and three steals for Eastern Washington. Dane Erikstrup also had 13 points.

